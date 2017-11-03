I have got Modi’s Rs 15 lakh in my bank account

BLUNT BUTCHER

India’s political opposition and pseudo secular lobbies are hugely pained over non- deliverance of Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of each Indian by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Day-in and day-out, they keep parroting black-money, knowing well where it is actually stacked. In the forefront of raising hue and cry over Rs 15 lakh are those who have plundered and looted coffers of the nation ruthlessly during past nearly seven decades.

The poor Indian is not bothered. He has much to bother about. He feels paid, more than what was promised by the Prime Minister, when he sees the nation finally getting sanitized and woken up from the deep slumber by none other than Narendra Modi.

India is a nation where 69 years after independence, the majority community is struggling for their rights. They are being belittled and humiliated. They are being punished for their unblemished patriotic credentials. See the irony, when it comes to defining terror, the pseudo seculars shy away from naming religious credentials of ISIS, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba or Peoples’ Front of India activists. When Ajmal Kasab is caught for Mumbai serial attacks or Yaqub Bhatkal hanged for his terror acts, the pseudo seculars conveniently say that terrorism has no religion. They comfortably remove the religious tag. On the contrary, when it is about creating a vote bank, liberals like actor Kamal Hassan talk the language of Sushil Kumar Shinde and P Chidambaram by coining the slogan of Hindu terrorism. Coming from Hindu origin, Kamal Hassan takes pride in declaring himself as an atheist but a person of similar stature from any other religion can’t dare say so for the wrath he may get from co-religionists.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee can ban immersion on Durga Puja for 24 year period because of Muharram but can’t dare order prohibition on the Shia procession. The plea seeking re-probe and trial of several persons in Kashmir for killing Kashmiri Pandits is not entertained but parties concerned are asked to refrain from advancing “emotional arguments” while seeking deportation of Rohingyas as the matter concerned “humanitarian cause and humanity”, which required to be heard with “mutual respect”. Sale of firecrackers was suspended in Delhi and NCR till November 1, 2017 in a bid to test whether Deepawali without crackers will have a positive effect on the health of citizens while residents of some colonies in Mumbai are asked to sacrifice on the terrace of building.

In this country, a Prime Minister of a secular political party says that plans for minorities, particularly Muslims must have the first claim on resources of the nation while a Chief Minister rolls out exclusive development scheme for Muslims, announces series of sops like easy loans and reservation, quota in housing flats and upkeep of their heritage sites. This all is being done in the name of secularism. In this country, a Vice President talks about Muslims being unsafe despite having two stints in the high office. Bangladeshi immigrants are welcome to add up their number whopping lakhs in West Bengal despite the fears being generated that Muslims were unsafe in this country. Illegal immigration from Bangladesh to Assam continues to be a concern with regard to demographic changes. According to reports nine of the total 33 districts, nine have turned Muslim majority districts.

The scenario has reached a passé that a PIL has been filed in the Hon’ble Supreme Court, seeking minority status for Hindus in eight states-Lakshadweep (2.5%), Mizoram (2.75%), Nagaland (8.75%), Meghalaya (11.53%), J&K (28.44%), Arunachal Pradesh (29%), Manipur (31.39%) and Punjab (38.40%). While Sikhs are allowed minority benefits in their majority Punjab state, they are denied this right in Jammu and Kashmir.

Strangely while sops and concessions are being announced in various states as a minority appeasement, the minority rights of Hindus in these states are being “siphoned off illegally and arbitrarily to the majority population because neither Central nor the state governments have notified Hindus as a ‘minority’ under Section 2(c) of National Commission for Minority Act. No pseudo liberal has raised the issue so far, as this will tarnish their secular image.

This is not to suggest that non-Hindus should be maltreated or discriminated against but why should Hindus be subjected to all types of agonies in their own land. Getting awakened by these and many more harsh facts, I feel paid more than what was promised.