From denial to acceptance It took Gandhi a long time to make her peace with the diagnosis and make progress. “I hadn’t spoken to my father about it for a really long time. I was so proud of all that I had achieved [in life] till then that it was a problem for me to face what I had become. I had to first embrace the reality that

I’d hit rock bottom, and it’s okay to do that,” she says. ‘I had hit rock bottom’: A scion’s journey back from depression.

And when she did speak, it was hard for her father to fathom what was happening too. “With my people, I’m always in my element, full of life, constantly yapping about. So, my father couldn’t completely understand what was going on. He said, ‘You just need to really get back to work. It’s all going to be fine. Nothing like this happens. What do you mean’. He’s [my father] had a really difficult life and he was like, through it all, we were just working hard,” Gandhi says.

But the diagnosis was for all to see. And while Gandhi decided to forego the medication route, she signed up for therapy and asked her family for some time to herself. She also decided to use art as her outlet.

“I was crying so much. I had awful breakdowns,” she says. “Finally, I just took this massive piece of canvas and locked myself in the dining room and splashed paint on it. A lot of people, when going through clinical depression, find ways to hide it to numb their pain. I remember my mum was very concerned. She said she didn’t want me to become an angry person. I just wanted to be left alone. When I first started, I was just splashing black paint everywhere, in my room, in my dining room. I was crying. I was screaming. That’s literally how it began.”The depression lasted for close to a year. But things started turning around slowly as Gandhi found release in her art and got back to working at SKIL. But then she suffered anxiety attacks. “Initially I wouldn’t know what to do. I’d never had those. In those moments, like you would hold on to the bark of a tree in a storm, I held on to my art. It saved my life,” she says.

Let’s talk about it

We live in the age of social media, and today it’s all about showcasing what a perfect life one is living. But we can all be vulnerable sometimes, and Gandhi feels it’s okay to show that side of you, even at the risk of being judged by some.

She contrasts the Indian attitude towards therapy versus overseas. “When I speak to my friends abroad, they are so open about seeing a shrink,” Gandhi says. “For them, it’s about just making sure they are on the right path and all is well. They ask me if I have one, and my response is, ‘Yes, try coming and saying that aloud in Mumbai’.”

Gandhi says she has plenty of friends who are actively in therapy but have banned her from saying a word to anyone. It’s the idea that they find seeing a therapist as something negative that surprises her.

(Concluded)