I-Day: Security beefed up at railway stations

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: SSP Railways Katra Ranjit Singh Sambyal conducted a security review of railway stations of Sub Division Katra and Udhampur ahead of Independence Day. He was accompanied by SDPO’s GRP Katra/Udhampur, all SHOs and other officers of GRP Katra. SHO RPF Katra has also taken part in this exercise. SSP Railway Katra took stock of the security measures which are being taken by the GRP personnel for the security and safety of these railway stations. He checked static guards deployed at tunnels/bridges and QRT’s, which have been deployed at the railway stations in order to meet out any eventuality. He also checked beats and trains at the stations with the help of dog squad in view of the present security scenario.

The SSP Railways Katra imparted on spot directions/guidelines to the officers for safety and security of passengers and property as well as vital instillations of the railways. The officers were instructed to provide the necessary assistance to the pilgrims and passengers in a polite manner. Thorough briefing has been given to the personnel who have been deployed at the X-ray baggage scanners for proper checking of the luggage’s of passengers. Proper anti-sabotage check and excess control system is being maintained at all the railway stations and round the clock checking of the track is also being done by the patrolling parties of the GRP.