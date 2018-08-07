I-Day: IGP reviews security arrangements

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr S.D Singh Jamwal, Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Jammu, discussed various security measures to be taken in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations and also to take stock of the progress of the security and other allied arrangements being made for the August 15 through-out Jammu province.

Chairing joint meeting of senior officers of police, security forces, intelligence agencies and civil administration here on Monday, IGP asked the officers to work in close coordination with each other for greater synergy as the goal is common. He asked the intelligence agencies, police and security forces officers to step up vigil and security in the district from now onwards to check any attempt of infiltration, movement of anti-national elements and forestall any ill-conceived plan of terrorists. Besides, a close watch should be kept on social media activities.

Besides, detailed intelligence assessment by State and Central Intelligence Agencies, DIG JK Range, SSP Jammu, SSP Security gave a detailed account of the security arrangements that have been put in place in the run up to August 15 in and around Jammu city including border areas and also briefed the police, security and traffic arrangements which are being proposed to be made for Independence Day celebrations.

Detailed deliberations were held on all the points concerning parade contingents, preparation of venue, anti-sabotage checks of the venues, barricading and traffic arrangements in the City and at the venue, fire services, medical facilities and other contingencies for Independence Day celebrations. Detailed instructions were issued on spot to the concerned officers for further follow up action on certain points requiring further action.

The intelligence agencies also gave their assessments about the prevailing situation particularly in Chenab Valley and Rajouri -Poonch Districts.

The meeting was attended by DD IB, Jammu DIG JSK Range, DIG CRPF, Jammu Sector, SSP Jammu, SSP Security, CO SDRP 2nd Bn, SO to IGP Jammu, SSP CID CI, Jammu, SSP PCR, Jammu, SSP CID SB, Jammu, SSP Traffic, Jammu, SSP Tele-communication, Jammu, Commandant, BSF, Dy Commissioner, Special Bureau, Jammu, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Assistant Commissioner, Special Bureau, Jammu, SP City North, South, Headquarter, Rural, Jammu, SP Ops, SP APCR, Jammu and representatives of army i.e, 16 Corps and 26 Div.