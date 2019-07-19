I-Day arrangements reviewed

State Times News

SAMBA: The arrangements for smooth and enthusiastic celebrations of the Independence Day were reviewed here at a meeting of the District and Sector Officers chaired by District Development Commis-sioner Sushma Chauhan. Additional District Development Commissioner Arvind Kotwal, Additional Deputy Commissi-

oner Vikas Gupta, PO ICDS Jyoti Rani Salathia, Assistant Commissioner Development M Latifi Tasir, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Kulbhushan Khajuria, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Vijaypur and Ghagwal, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B), PHE, and PDD Division, besides other District and Sector Officers attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that the main function will be organised in the Sports Stadium where the chief guest will unfurl the Tricolor and take the salute at the March past comprising contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, FPF, NCC and school children. A colorful cultural programme will also be presented by the school children in collaboration with Cultural Academy, the meeting was told.

A Committee was constituted under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commiss-

ioner and comprising the officers from Police, Army, PWD and other Departments for the general supervision of the necessary arrangements during the celebratory function.

Various other arrangements were also discussed including security of the venue, drinking water facility at the venue, cleanliness and sanitation, seating arrangement, traffic management, power supply refreshments and others.