I-Day arrangements reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for smooth conduct of Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations, 2019 here at a meeting of line departments. The meeting was attended by SSP Anita Sharma, ADDC Nawab Din, ADC Basharat Hussain, ACR, Harbans Lal, ASP, Sanjay Parihar, DYSSO, Dy. CMO, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, PMGSY besides Army, CRPF, Police officers and all district and sectoral officers. It was decided that the main I-Day function would be held at District Police Lines (DPL) where National Flag will be unfurled, followed by March past comprising the contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKAP, Forest Protection Forces, NCC and students. The DDC directed the officials to ensure adequate security arrangements, parking facilities and proper seating arrangements at the venue besides ensuring uninterrupted power and water supply. He also directed Health department to ensure ambulance and Medicare facilities at the venue on rehearsal and I-day.
