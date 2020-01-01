I believe we can play final of Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Captain Manpreet

Agency

New Delhi: National men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh believes India has the capability of reaching the final of the Tokyo Olympics, provided a sense of discipline and consistency is maintained in the run-up to the quadrennial extravaganza.

Leaving behind a disappointing 2018 where India crashed out in the quarterfinals of the World Cup at home, the Manpreet-led side has managed to maintain its consistency and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under a new coach in Australian Graham Reid.

Reviewing the year gone by, Manpreet said 2019 has been productive for the team in terms of its performances despite not getting enough opportunities to compete in high-level international tournaments.

“Looking back, 2019 has been very good for us. We started the year in the fifth spot and managed to maintain that. The biggest aim for us in 2019 was to qualify for the Olympics and we have managed to achieve that under a new coach,” Manpreet told PTI.

“Our main target in 2019 is to reach the finals of the Olympics and believe me it’s achievable. Throughout the year we have managed to maintain the No 5 position in world rankings and there is no reason why we can’t climb from that.

“But for that, we have to maintain the consistency which we have showed in the entire 2019,” he added.