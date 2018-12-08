I am proud of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

I am proud of the brave journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed inadvertently in choke hold inside the Suadi consulate in Istanbul. He was a fearless person who had to pay with his life for writing columns critical of the Prince’s policies and his repressive measures. He has become a martyr to the cause of freedom of the press and his death is now mourned by the entire world. His death is a fresh example of true journalist who gave up his life, but never remained behind his mission. I appreciate his courage and his tireless efforts to expose the oppressive Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He will be remembered throughout the golden history of journalism whenever it will be written in future.

Mohd Faheem,

Rajouri.