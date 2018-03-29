I am growing up very fast into a child: Shah Rukh on ‘Zero’

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today said he is enjoying working on his upcoming film “Zero” as the process is making him feel as if he is “growing up very fast into a child”.

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank the film’s director Aanand L Rai and the team for the experience.

“I am loving and living making ‘Zero’ the film. Thanks @aanandlrai and the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘I am growing up very fast into a child… Very fast’,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

The actor plays a vertically challenged man in the movie, which is slated to be released on December 20.

Shah Rukh reunites with his “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” co-stars, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film. (PTI)