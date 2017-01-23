Hypertension needs early detection, optimum management: Dr Sushil

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Not knowing one’s blood pressure is like not knowing the value of one’s company remarked, said Dr. Sushil Sharma while examining patients at Parasmani Public School, Brij Nagar area of R S Pura. It’s imperative to mention here that most of the patients were having high blood pressure.

Sensitising the patients about the negative effect of high blood pressure, he said that continuing with the aforesaid problem for a long time is not good for the health of the heart.

He delineated that besides unhealthy diet, less physical work and smoking, indifferent attitude towards this problem add more worries to one’s health.

He stressed that it is necessary to consult the doctor at the onset of the problem to decrease the chances of its not taken the form of morbidity.

Highlighting the havoc created by this problem Dr. Sushil said that hypertension is the number one silent killer all over the world.

“The burden of hypertension varies remarkably throughout the regions of the world and is a serious public health problem in both developed and developing countries. However in developing countries like India it assumes larger proportion due to the fact that it remains largely undiagnosed, untreated or undertreated. The close studies reveal that India is sitting on a hypertension time bomb with one in three adults affected by high blood pressure and majority of them are unaware of the condition. It is even predicted that by 2025 one billion people will be hypertensive. Most distressing face of this problem is that hypertension is no longer the disease of the old with more and more youngsters reporting the condition, inviting an enhanced risk of heart attacks,” he said.

High blood pressure does not produce obvious symptoms, however, it causes progressive damage to arteries, which can interfere with blood flow throughout the body, he said adding that this may lead to stroke, heart diseases, heart failure and peripheral vascular diseases.

More than 250 patients were examined during the day long camp. ECG, blood tests were done and free medicines were given as per the requirement. Vijay Sharma, Kaushal Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Mukesh Sharma and Bhaksar Sharma expressed thanks to Dr. Sushil and his team for conducting cardiac awareness camp in their locality on a simple request.

Doctors who were part of this camp include Dr. Dhaneshwar Kapoor, Dr. Anitipal singh and Dr. Chakshu Mahajan. Paramedical and Volunteers included Kamal Kishore, Kashmiri Lal, Raghav Rajput, Aman Gupta, Harvinder Singh, Vikas Sabharwal, Ankush Kohli and Vikas Kumar.