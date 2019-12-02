Hyderabad Incident: ABVP stages protest

State times news RAMBAN: Activist of ABVP Ramban held a protest against the rapist of Hyderabad incident who raped Veterinary Doctor Dr Priyanka and later charred her to death. While addressing the media, City Office Secretary of ABVP Ramban Tarun Dev Singh said that the Central Govt of India should take strict action for this and make very strict law against the rapists so that in future nobody can try to do this shameless activity.
