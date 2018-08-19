Hushing up of RDA Scam: DB grants last opportunity to conclude enquiry

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Saturday granted last opportunity of three months’ to Enquiry Officer to finally conclude the enquiry with regard to Rajouri Development Authority (RDA) Scam.

The court direction came in Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to highlight alleged hushing up of RDA Scam.

Advocate S.S Ahmed appeared for the PIL whereas Senior AAG Seema Shekhar for the State while Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi for the private respondents.

The RDA Scam came into limelight when a PIL was filed in the State High Court highlighting that instead of registering an FIR despite the approval of the Director Vigilance, the same was converted by SVO into Regular Departmental Action (RDA) against the delinquent officers/officials of Rajouri Development Authority against the then Chief Executive Officer, RDA, Khushal Chand the then Executive Engineer, Devi Dass Heer, Executive Engineer and Gurcharan Singh Junior Engineer, RDA.