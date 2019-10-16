Husband gets life-term for killing wife

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Sessions Judge Samba Mohinder Kumar Sharma on Tuesday awarded rigorous life-imprisonment to Yudhvir Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, resident of Kehli Mandi, Samba for killing his wife to continue his illicit relation.

According to the police case, accused in this case has been made to stand trial for the murder of his wife Anita Sambyal. On February 12, 2011, at about 9:15 AM an information was received by the police that a vehicle (Car) bearing no.CH01J-8111 being driven by the accused with his wife on board at a high speed and in a rash and negligent manner from Mansar towards Samba, met with an accident at Jamora Morh, as a result of which, Anita Sambyal suffered serious injuries and died on spot. On receipt of this information, FIR No.36/2011 was lodged for the commission of offence punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A RPC was registered in Police Station Samba and the investigation commenced.

The Investigating Officer visited the spot and after spot inspection prepared the site plan and seized the offending vehicle. The body was subjected to postmortem and after postmortem the same was handed over to the legal heirs of the deceased for last rites. The offending vehicle was subjected to mechanical examination and the statements of the witnesses were recorded. During investigation it came to light that the accused was having illicit relations with one Ekta Bhatia and in order to continue these illicit relations, the accused wanted to get rid of the deceased and on the fateful day the accused cleverly in a planned manner took the deceased along to Jamora Morh, where he stopped the car and got down and thereafter, pushed the car down from the hill which fell down resulting in death of the deceased. The accused in order to escape the criminal liability of murder gave the occurrence the colour of road traffic accident. Prosecution witness Jaswant Singh is alleged to have witnessed this act of the accused. The investigation concluded finding the accused guilty for the commission of offence punishable under Section 302 RPC. Accordingly the charge sheet was submitted before the court.

After hearing Advocate Prince Khanna for the accused whereas Public Prosecutor Bhupinder Singh Charak for the State, court convicted the accused for the commission of offence punishable under Section 302 RPC and further observed that it is a case of uxoricide but it does not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases where the death sentence is warranted. “The convict is, therefore, sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and fine of Rs.5,000 for the commission of offence under Section 302 RPC. In case of default in payment of fine the convict shall undergo further simple imprisonment of two months. The period of detention undergone shall be set of. The proceedings of the case are submitted to the High Court of J&K at Jammu through Registrar Judicial for confirmation of the sentence. The sentence, therefore, shall be executed subject to confirmation from the High Court”, the court held.