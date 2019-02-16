Hurt Pakistan; scrap Indus Water Treaty

Share Share 0 Share

DOST KHAN

The nation-wide outrage over the martyrdom of more than 37 CRPF brave-hearts in Lethpora, Kashmir is so strong that Indians want to have the issues sorted out with Pakistan, once forever. The nation is weighing various options to tame the rogue Pakistan and its lackeys in Kashmir, which range from economic sanctions to other operations. The most favoured nation status to Pakistan has been withdrawn this morning. What next?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the military options to the discretion of the armed forces, the other measures too could be considered to humble the monster-neighbour.

To begin with, New Delhi can downgrade diplomatic ties with Islamabad and call off the Indus Water Treaty. The latter option can serve a deterrent to the defiant neighbour. For exercising this option, a debate is already progressing across the country with a dominant section of strategists expressing reservations about diluting the treaty for the fear of international ramifications. An argument is being advanced that this treaty has weathered three wars and the ongoing proxy war between the two countries, ever since it came into existence on September 19, 1960. But is this argument worth consideration given the erratic and arrogant nature of Pakistan, which has been giving thousand cuts to Indian body physique. Treaties lose sanctity when any of the stake-holder indulges in deceit and treachery.

Pakistan has now fully bloomed as a terror promoting nation across the world. So long, it has been covertly abetting terrorism on Indian soil but now its brazenness has crossed all the limits. This became hugely clear when Pakistan eulogised terrorist Burhan Wani as a young leader of Kashmir, notwithstanding the fact that the dreaded terrorist advocated caliphate, killed several policemen and representatives of Panchayats in Kashmir. Much water has flown down Jhelum since then. Several top terror commanders have been neutralised but blood hound Pakistan continues to play mischief. The Lethpora incident is a latest scar inflicted upon India. Time has come when India must scrap the Indus Water Treaty, thus leaving Pakistan high and dry. The nation, which did not adhere to Tashkent declaration or the Simla Agreement, should in no case expect India to honour any other treaty, including the Indus Water arrangement.

Pakistan has brazenly trampled the Simla Agreement, which inter allia envisaged a mutual commitment to the peaceful resolution of all issues through direct bilateral approaches; to build the foundations of a cooperative relationship with special focus on people to people contacts, and to uphold the inviolability of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, which is a most important CBM between India and Pakistan, and a key to durable peace. Pakistan responded to India’s goodwill, especially after returning 93,000 Prisoners of War by unleashing cancerous terrorism and engineering Kargil. The Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, Nagrota and Sunjwan Jammu attacks speak of Islamabad’s ill-will against India. That be so, why should India treat the Indus Water Treaty as sacrosanct.

The treaty covers the water distribution and sharing rights of six rivers – Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum. While the three “eastern rivers” of Beas, Ravi and Sutlej were allocated to India for use of water without restriction, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum were allocated to Pakistan. However, India was entitled to construct storage facilities on Jhelum, Chenab and Indus up to 3.6 million acre feet, which it has so far failed to achieve. As per the treaty, India is also entitled to use of 7 lakh acres above the irrigated cropped area from these western rivers.

Even if India wants to respect the treaty still it can cause hurt to Pakistan by optimally utilising its entitlement-making storage of water up to 3.6 million acre feet and using the water to irrigate seven lakh acres of agriculture land. If India does it, even without scrapping the Indus Water Treaty, a right message will go across the terror state of Pakistan.