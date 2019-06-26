Hurriyat’s talk offer is farce: Sethi

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: Terming offer of Hurriyat Conference as farce, State BJP unit said that fight against terrorism in Kashmir is at its decisive stage and there can’t be any let off at any cost. “After numerous sacrifices by armed forces and innocent citizens, we have reached at threshold of finishing terrorism in the State once for all and such historical opportunities can’t be wasted on some motivated offers,” State Chief Spokesperson of BJP, Sunil Sethi said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. Only after finishing terrorism completely, there can be a scope of any talks on improving law and order situation in the State, he added.

“Otherwise the tactical advantage, the security forces have today, will be compromised. Apparently, such offers are made to create speed-breakers in efforts to finish terrorism but the history of such like offers is testimony of deceits and maladies of vested elements in the State,” he said.

Sethi said that before even thinking of expecting Government of India to initiate talks, it should be publically admitted by Hurriyat Conference that Jammu and Kashmir is an undisputed part of India and that Pakistan is in illegal occupation of a part of State, which is required to be surrendered. Any talks, when the right occasion will arise, will be confined within ambit and scope of the Constitution of India, he added.

Sethi further appreciated the untiring efforts by security forces including State Police to flush out terrorism from the State and said that there is urgent need of rectifying historical errors by restoring the Constitutional parameters in the State to obviate any discussion on separatism.

“Enemies of the nation sitting outside the borders and their stooges sitting inside borders, both political as well as separatists, are required to be exposed, who have looted general public for filing their coffers and running ‘Family Raj’ in the State,” he maintained.