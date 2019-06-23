Hurriyat ready for dialogue: Guv

Share Share Share 0

Forces to fire back when fired upon; no bouquets of flowers

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Saturday the situation in the valley had vastly improved over the past year and the Hurriyat Conference was willing to enter into a dialogue with the government.

“The Hurriyat Conference was not willing to talk. Ram Vilas Paswan was standing at their door (in 2016), but they were not ready to talk, Malik said at a function here.

“Today, they are ready for talks and want to hold dialogue. There is a change in everyone”, he added.

Malik said the situation in Kashmir had improved ever since he took over as the governor last August, adding that recruitment of terrorists had almost stopped and stone-pelting incidents on Fridays had ended.

“I feel good that the temperature (of the situation) has come down significantly since the day I arrived here,” he said.

“We do not feel good when a youth is killed, we want to bring him back. There is a lot of thought being given as to what kind of scheme is needed to bring them back,” Malik said. “But when someone opens fire, the security forces will fire back. They would not present bouquets of flowers.”

The Governor hinted that it was not easy to assess the situation of Kashmir while sitting elsewhere in the country even if one had served or lived in the valley for some time.

“When I visit Delhi, there are so many people who claim to be Kashmir hand. I ask them when you were in Kashmir. They say 15 years ago,” he said. “Kashmir changes in 15 days, you do not know anything. If you want to know Kashmir, live there and see it.”

Malik said when he came to the state he decided not to listen only to intelligence people.

“I am in touch with around 200 people and from them I have come to know about the problems. The diseases have been diagnosed, the diseases are plenty but these can be cured. The narrative can be changed, the prerequisite is that the intentions are good and sincere on both sides,” he added.

Governor Malik also said efforts were on to open a multiplex in the valley in order to provide an avenue for the entertainment-starved people here.

“I regret that there is nothing to do in Kashmir after 6 pm. Cinema halls are closed for decades now, coffee-house licence will take four years to get. There is no place where you can go,” Malik said at a function to launch Doordarshan’s free Dish TV in Kashmir.

“The people here are so lively that on holidays they will go to fields and parks to have their lunch there. We have not been able to give them any avenue of entertainment,” the Governor said. “Now we are trying to set up a multiplex. There is friend who is determined to establish a multiplex (in Kashmir).”

Cinema halls in Kashmir were closed down in 1989 by terrorist groups at the time of the eruption of insurgency. Efforts were made to revive some of the halls in early, but had to be closed again due to grenade attacks by terrorists.

Malik said Doordarshan had fulfilled the need for credible news and information in a place like Kashmir where “rumours become the news”.

“There are so many rumours here that it takes three days to put them to rest. They become news,” he said. “So a medium that is credible, believable and with wide reach was needed. You’ve done that.”

The Governor said while there were many traditional forms of entertainment in villages, there were no such things in cities. “They are dependent on TV and radio for entertainment, and DD Kashir has addressed this problem to a large extent here,” he added.