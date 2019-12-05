Hurriyat activists behind stone pelting in Kashmir: Reddy

Agency New Delhi: Separatist groups and activists who are part of the Hurriyat Conference have been behind stone pelting incidents in the Kashmir Valley, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday. Inputs indicate that illegal money is being sent through Hawala channels from across the border to finance terror related activities, stone pelting and attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “Investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists which are part of the Hurriyat have been behind the incidents of stone pelting in the Kashmir Valley,” the minister said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. The National Investigation Agency has charge sheeted 18 people in terror funding cases so far, Reddy said.
