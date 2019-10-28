Hungry in ‘New India’

Dear Editor,

It is appalling that India has plummeted to the 102nd rank. It belies the tall and boastful claims of a resurging and emerging ‘New India’, marked by overall progress and prosperity. It is a matter of shame that even small countries like Bangladesh and Nepal are better than India in this regard.

Poor maternal fitness, sanitation and education also exacerbate the problem. Various schemes such as PDS, midday meal and the Food Security Act have been unable to wipe out the scourge of poverty and hunger due to poor implementation.

Roshan Lal Goel,

Ladwa.