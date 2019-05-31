Hundreds converge everyday at Jamia Masjid to break Ramadan fast

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: More than 500 fasting devotees sat in rows everyday irrespective of age or social status as the sun sets at historical Jamia Masjid Bhadarwah.

Every evening there is a unique buzz and an atmosphere of warmth filled with spicy aroma in all respects as hundreds piled in to break the day’s fasting and come together to pray and eat.

Although to arrange Iftar for the fasting Muslims is an age old tradition at Jamia Masjid but since 2008, Iftar Committee Bhaderwah started this ritual in an organised manner by making special arrangement for all devotees particularly for Iftaar and Taraweeh. During evening time hundreds of people sit together to break the fast and offer Taraweeh prayers later at night.

“After realising that some people especially labourers, passengers and students could not reach to their respective destinations to break the fast, in 2008, we started with a meager budget of rupees 2000 a day to arrange iftaar for 50 to 60 people. But today with the grace of Almighty Allah, we spent more than 15,000 a day and at least 500 people irrespective of age and social status have iftaar here everyday,” said Rizwan Najar, Organising Member, Iftaar Committee Bhadarwah.

Dozens of students who live in rented accommodations and hostels find it extremely convenient, helpful and time saving to have full meal iftaar at Jamia Masjid Bhadarwah.

“We are fortunate enough and extremely thankful to the people of Bhadarwah who organised iftaar at such a large scale everyday, it not only saves our time and energy but also gives us homely environment and food which motivates and encourages us to observe Ramadan fasts despite staying away from home,” said Aijaz Ahmed, a student of PG College Bhadarwah from Bhallesa.

It is notable to mention here that this is largest gathering for Iftaar in Chenab Valley and the successful initiative of the youth under the banner of Iftaar Committee Bhadarwah has not only motivated youth of other towns of Chenab Valley including Doda and Kishtwar to start similar Iftaar arrangements at their respective Mosques but also some NRIs have got attracted to this noble initiative and have been contributing regularly in this endeavor.

The Prominent members of Iftaar Committee Bhadarwah include, Rizwan Najar, Zafferullah Batt,Imtiyaz Kelu, Naseer Mangnoo, Imran Tariq, Altaf Kashmiri and others.