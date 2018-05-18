Hundred per cent confident of proving majority: Yeddyurappa

Share Share 0 Share 0

Bengaluru: Welcoming the Supreme Court order for a floor test, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa today asserted he was “100 per cent” confident that he would prove the majority in the state Assembly.

“We will abide by the Supreme Court verdict…we have got100 per cent support and cooperation to prove the majority,” Yeddyurappa told reporters here soon after the apex court’s order.

“Amidst all these political games, we will prove our majority tomorrow. We will obey the Supreme Court order,” said Yeddyurappa, who faces an uphill task rustling up the 112 MLAs required to cross the floor test hurdle.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House with an effective strength of 222, and hopes some newly elected lawmakers of the Congress and JD(S) would break ranks with their respective parties and back the Yeddyurappa government.

Yeddyurappa said he would discuss with the chief secretary and call the Assembly session, and other procedures will follow. (PTI)