Humid morning in Delhi, heavy downpour likely later in the day

New Delhi: Heavy downpour overnight in parts of the national capital led to high humidity levels on Thursday morning, with the weatherman predicting more rains towards the evening and hailstorm in a few areas.

“The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 14.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal,” a Meteorological department official said, adding that the humidity level was recorded at 88 per cent.

While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.2 mm rainfall, the Palam observatory received 5.6 mm. The Lodhi road area recorded 3.6 mm downpour, the Ridge area 7.7 mm and the Aya Nagar observatory 3 mm, the official said.

The weatherman predicted a cloudy afternoon, with the possibility of heavy rains in the evening.

“The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius,” he added. (PTI)