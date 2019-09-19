Humanity Public School students bring laurels

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of classes 2nd and 3rd of Humanity Public School (HPS), Bassi Kalan, brought laurels to the institution by winning all the top three prizes in inter-school competition.

In Hindi calligraphy competition of class 2nd which was held at Lawrence Public School, Panjtirthi, Jammu, Gurseerat won the second prize.

In another competition of poem recitation in Hindi and English for class 3rd students which was held at Bhagwati Haqiquat Memorial Public School, Jammu, Angel Gupta won the first prize in Hindi and Vasundra Singh won second prize in English while Prachi got third prize in English.

All these inter-school competitions were organised under the banner of Youth Talent Search Forum in which ten prestigious schools of Jammu participated. Principal of HPS, Gaurav Charak and Vice-Principal, Anku Charak along with incharges received the students with great joy on their arrival in the school premises.

Principal congratulated the students and the staff members for their brilliant efforts and wished them best of luck for their future.