Humanity Public School celebrates Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Humanity Public School celebrated its 39th Annual Day-cum-prize distribution function based on the theme ‘Happiness’ at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, here on Wednesday.

Galaxy of dignitaries including prominent personalities of J&K along with the principals from leading schools of Jammu province were present on the occasion.

All the dignitaries were welcomed by Gaurav Charak (Principal), Anku Charak (Vice Principal) along with Incharges and staff members.

Ravinder Raina, President, Bhartiya Janata Party, J&K was the Chief Guest while Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak (Former Minister and President Dogra Sadar Sabha) presided over the function.

Rameshwar Mengi (Chairman RM Charitable Trust and Principal Shiksha Niketan Schools) was the Guest of Honour.

The special guests present were Rampal (Chief Education Officer, Samba), Kamal Gupta (President, Private Schools Association, Jammu), Ajay Gupta (General Secretary, Private Schools Association, Jammu), Dr. Vivek Gupta, Samar Dev Singh Charak (Secretary, Dogra Educational Trust), Gambhir Dev Singh (MD Dogra Higher Secondary School), Brig. (Retd.) Mahendar Singh Jamwal, Sanjay Gupta (Chartered Accountant), Shwetima Jamwal (RJ Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM), Sudhir Singh (Joint Director, Secrecy, JKBOSE), Kiran Jyoti (District Youth & Sports Officer, Samba), Col. Navneet Kumar (Deputy Commander, Artillery Brigade) and Deepti Padmanabhan (Assistant Administrative Officer, Dhanvatri Library, University of Jammu).

The programme commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest in the presence of other dignitaries. This was followed by Ganesh Vandana and welcome address by the Vice Principal of the School, Anku Charak.

Principal, Gaurav Charak presented the annual report and gave a brief description about the students, their achievements and future plans.

In his report, he said that the school has grown over the years with the blessings of the founder late Capt. G.S Charak and under the guidance of Chairperson Meera Charak.

He also said that Humanity Public School makes constant endeavours to develop confident and successful children through an inspirational curriculum where every student is valued and assisted to cultivate attitudes and skills that contribute towards global citizenship.

He added that the school is helping the poor and the needy people in the surrounding areas.

He also appreciated the efforts of the teachers for bringing laurels to the school by their students at national and international levels in various activities.

The entire auditorium reverberated with the energy and superb theatrics of the actors through an array of dances.

Students of KG classes performed very well and left the audience spell bound.

The ebullient students of the school presented an act on Ramayana which caught the eye of everyone and left the audience mesmerized with the beautiful performance.

This was followed by the emotional journey on the life of soldiers, their training and their duties towards the country.

Apex part of the programme was the screening of the slide show highlighting the major achievements of curricular and co-curricular activities.

It was followed by the melodious song to celebrate the existence of girls in the world enthralling the entire audience.

There was a festive atmosphere and one and all enjoyed the activities during celebration of the day. Beside the cultural bonanza the students who excelled in various curricular and co-curricular activities were also awarded by the management.

The Chief Guest appreciated the school management for rendering valuable services to the people of the area by providing quality education to the students and enabling them to make successful career in various walks of life.

He complimented students for exhibiting their talent through cultural items presented during the function. The whole function was carried out under the guidance of Vice Principal of the Institution Anku Charak who selected the theme of the event and left no stone unturned in moulding the young talent to come up to the expectations of the theme.

Later Gaurav Charak felicitated the guests with the mementoes. The stage was managed by Manmeet Kour, Namrata Sharma, Samiksha, Suman, Prerna, Angel and Bhavesh. The vote of thanks was presented by Anshu Jamwal, the Incharge of Primary Wing of the school and the programme culminated with National Anthem.