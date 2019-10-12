Human skeleton found from plot

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A human skeleton was found from a plot in Model Town area of Gangyal on Friday. As per the details, a man after finding a human skeleton lying in the bushes of a plot located at Sector 4, Model Town, informed the police which shifted it to GMC Hospital for identification. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
