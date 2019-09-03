Huge toll evasion bids foiled, penalty of Rs 6,02,790 recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Excise Department on Monday foiled bids of toll evasion and recovered a penalty amounting to Rs 6.02 lakh from violators.

A major evasion attempt was foiled at Toll Post, Lakhanpur by vigilant sleuths of Toll Post when driver of a vehicle bearing no. RJ07GC-4197 with malafide intentions, declared his loaded goods as Rajma (Pulses) at Assessment counter of the Toll Post and furnished forged documents for clearance of vehicle. The Excise officials subjected vehicle to physical checking and found that the vehicle was loaded with Ceramic tiles instead of declared goods. Taking cognizance of default, a penalty of Rs 4,75,200 was imposed on the vehicle and recovered.

Similar attempt was foiled by alert Toll Post officials recently, wherein penalties amounting to Rs 61,380 and Rs 66,210 were recovered from vehicles bearing registration numbers JK02N-8891 and JK02BP-8471, loaded with cement and iron-goods respectively. The aforesaid vehicles tried to flee away from Toll Post without paying Toll, but were caught by the officials.

These operations were supervised by the Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur, Ashish Kumar Gupta and carried out by Excise & Taxation Officers Sandeep Gupta and Sajjad Ahmed Sofi, Inspector Harish Chander, Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain, Darvinder Kumar and Anil Kumar, Excise Guard, Ajit Singh.

M Raju, Excise Commissioner J&K lauded efforts of team Lakhnapur and directed for more stringent monitoring and enforcement at toll post to thwart evil-designs of tax evaders.