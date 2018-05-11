Huge dejection among people craving for basic needs: Bhalla

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Thursday claimed that BJP-PDP Coalition so far in their tenure has only added to the woes of common man.

Bhalla termed PDP BJP Government a rudderless-ship and asked them to introspect as situation in the Valley is fast deteriorating with every passing day.

“The current regime in its lust to remain in power has compromised with everything from providing a sense of security to ensure basic necessities to people. The state bureaucracy too is in a state of disarray and dismay owing to mishandling and unprecedented impropriety by the PDP-BJP Government. Juniors are being promoted over seniors and key departments are being run in an ad-hoc and chaotic manner. The result is a complete failure on the governance front in addition to a failure on the political front. There is no sign of development. The only sign of the government is ribbon-cutting photo opportunities of the Chief Minister inaugurating projects of the previous government in the State,” Bhalla said while interacting with people of Bandhu Rakh in Kunjwani area here.

“The government is playing with fire and will be responsible for further widening the already unprecedented chasm between the two regions,” he added.

Ravinder Singh Raju, Tajinder Singh Raju, G.S Bakshi, Rajinder Singh Kaka, Sarpanch Ravinder Singh, Rashpal Singh, Harbans Singh, Kehar Singh, Mohan Singh, Satnam Singh, Sanjay Katyal and Sonu Kattal were also present.