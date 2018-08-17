HSS seeks abrogation of Article 35A

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Hindustan Shiv Sena (HSS) urged upon the Government of India to revoke Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir in the interest of the nation as well as the State.

Briefing media persons here, Vikrant Kapoor, State HSS President strongly advocated for abrogation of Articles 35A.

“Article 35A, which is the biggest Constitutional blunder, should be removed as it discriminated against women of the State,” he said. Article 35A is not actually part of the Constitution, as it has got incorporated through a Presidential Order in 1954 and worked against the interests of the people of the State, notwithstanding a vicious campaign carried out by Kashmir centric politicians”, Kapoor emphasized.

Kapoor said that abrogation of Article 35A is in the interest and welfare of the people of Jammu, as it distances residents of the State from residents of the rest of the country.

“Article 35A encourages alienation, deepens the concept of a separate identity and creates a political gap between the State and the rest of India,” he said, adding “Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution empowers the Jammu and Kashmir Government to define ‘permanent residents’ of the State and allow only State Subjects to settle down and buy property in the State, which is unfortunate.”

Kapoor asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and any law or article, which differentiates the people of J&K from the rest of India, should be abrogated. He also criticized the so-called Kashmir centric mainstream leaders for generating euphoria on this sensitive issue for their vested interest. “The people of Jammu region are peace loving people but that does not mean we will continue to tolerate disparity and discrimination at the hands of Kashmir centric leadership,” he stated. Hindustan Shiv Sena demanded that Article 35A should be struck down to end decades of injustice with the daughters of the State.

Among others who were present included in the press conference include G.I Singh General Secretary, Ganesh Singh Joint Secretary, Hamunshu Gupta and Ashok Kumar.