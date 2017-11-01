‘HSRP scheme made mandatory for all vehicles’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) scheme has been made mandatory for all the vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner Saugat Biswas held a video conference with all the Regional Transport Officer (RTOs) and Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) of the state, where modalities were worked out to ensure 100 per cent coverage and implementation of the HSRP scheme.

The Transport Commis-sioner informed that the scheme mandated by the Supreme Court is already in implementation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“However, till now the coverage of the HSRP fixation for newly purchased vehicles was around 60 percent which has now been targeted at 100 per cent,” he said in an official statement here.

“We have modified the work-flow of registration of new vehicles in a manner which shall ensure 100 per cent fixation,” he said. Saugat Biswas said that facilities like SMS alerts shall be sent to the vehicle owners as soon as the HSRP plates become ready for installation, besides, an online portal is also being developed for the convenience of the owners.

He directed the officials concerned to display the government approved rates of the HSRP at all the Assistant Regional Transport Offices and further clarified that the rates are approved only for the HSRP along with its installation.

“Fixation of any accessory with the plates is at the sole discretion of the vehicle owner,” he said.

It was decided that vehicles plying without the HSRP shall be fined under the Motor Vehicle Act.

However with a view to helping the people, a system is being put in place to facilitate booking of the HSRP in lieu of fining on the road itself.

The Motor Vehicle department shall commence the drive from November 6 in all the 26 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

The HSPR plates are fastened with non-removable and non- reusable snap lock system at the premises of the RTO and ARTO.

Apart from the registration plates, Chromium-based hologram sticker is also fixed on the windshield of the vehicles, he said.

The Transport Commissioner said that these uniformly designed number plates shall have all their data including, their linkage with the vehicle details, dealer, registering authority, state, country thereby providing security from damage and counterfeiting.