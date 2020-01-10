HRD ministry meets five-member JNU admin team

New Delhi: The HRD ministry on Friday met with a five-member team from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, including Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.
The emergency meeting has been called to discuss the situation on the campus and resolve the standoff between students and the administration.
JNU’s registrar and three rectors from the university are also part of the panel. (PTI)
