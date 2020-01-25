HRD Minister inaugurates 25 Smart Schools

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated 25 Smart Schools established by Srinagar Administration in collaboration with Srinagar Smart City.

The minister complemented the outstanding efforts of Srinagar administration for remarkable achievement in a short span of time.

Advisor to LG K K Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan, Jt Secretary MHRD, Secretary HED , VC Kashmir University, Dy Commissioner Srinagar, Directors NIT, NCERT and IIM, Director Education Kashmir and other officers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, DC Srinagar gave a detailed presentation on the Smart Schools and introduced the team.