HPS wins 17 medals in 18th State Matsogi-Do Championship

SAMBA: The students of Humanity Public School, Bassi Kalan, brought laurels to the institution by winning 17 medals including seven gold, four silver and six bronze in 18th State Matsogi-Do Championship which was held at Sai International School, Kathua and Shri Ram Universal School Jakh, recently. The championship was organised by Matsogi-do Association of J&K.

The gold medal winners were Sourav Kumar, Pranav Rajput, Aakriti, Sayam, Rahul Roy, Sneha and Vanshika while Aditya Sharma, Ankush, Soham Singh and Ikjot Singh got silver medals and Harshit, Bhavesh, Hariom, Aman, Jagjot and Arpit bagged bronze medals.

Humanity Public School got first position in overall medal tally (District Samba).

All the medalists students from the school have been selected for the National Matsogi-Do Championship to be held at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh from December 29 to 31, 2019. All the winner students were honoured in the special assembly on Saturday by the Principal of the School, Gaurav Charak and Anku Charak, Vice Principal, in presence of Akashdeep Raina, Ajay Sharma, Anshu Jamwal, Namrata Sharma, Vandana Sharma and Mahan Singh and all the staff members.

The principal along with the vice principal lauded the coaches Pankaj Kumar and Nikhil Jaral for their relentless efforts.