How to break the cycle of civilian killings?

M. M Khajooria

According to data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, there has been “dip” in terrorist violence ever since the State was placed under Governor’s rule. During one month of Governor’s rule 95 cases of stone pelting were reported against 90 such incidents in one month of unilateral cease-fire. Seven civilian fatalities occurred in operations by the security forces during Governors’ rule as against four civilian deaths during the suspension of operations by the security forces in the moth of unilateral ceasefire. Be it as it may, the civil society is experiencing a perceptible sense of ease. The bewildered flock of terrorists, their over ground counterparts and Separatist Junta going under the nomenclature of ‘Resistance leadership’ is frantically seeking directions from ‘Axis of Evil’ in Rawalpindi as to the fresh strategy to deal with the situation with the protective umbrella of the ‘Patron State Government’ gone.

Back home, the inert government machinery is kick stared by Governor Vohra. The shock waves have jolted the Babus in the secretariat enjoying prolonged beauty into action. The discarded and forgotten concept of accountably stares them in the face. Consequently, the files have begun to move and scores of cases finalised, orders typed and signed but kept under wraps for obvious reason developed the proverbial “wheels” without “grease” Raj Bhawan demands action, explanations and accountability.

Back to the scourge of terrorism and its changing profile. Bringing down civilian killings especially during crowd control must top the agenda of the Governor’s rule both for creating congenial environment for public out-reach and correcting adverse human rights in the comity of nations successfully pedaled by Pakistan. Governor Vohra is cognisant of this need. He has spoken to the chiefs of Security forces as well as the GOC-in-Chief of Northern Command. That we have once again lost out to Pakistan in the battle for perception management is born out by the latest UN Report on Human Rights which refers to extreme and unjustified use of excessive force by the Indian security forces on “protesting civilians” Post Burhan Wani elimination. The truth, however was that in almost of all such instances the violent mobs attacked the outnumbered policemen sheltering in their premises. This gory drama was enacted at scores of locations simultaneously thus leaving no one in doubt about the organised nature of the operations. Significantly, this phase of “protests” created a world record, the injured policemen outnumbering the hurt rioters. Yet the State apparatus proved criminally remiss in forcefully projecting this new face of mob terror organised and promoted by a theocratic Pakistan against its neighboring constitutional democracy despite my persistent pleadings. There was no proactive move from our side even after Nawaz Shrief, the then Pak Prime Minister deputed his MNAS’ to all major world capitals to sell their false and fabricated version of unprecedented mob violence in Kashmir. Some one has to be held accountable for the criminal negligence to apprise the world community of the factual position. No wonder the recent report of UN Human Rights Agency based its censor of alleged use of excessive force on “protestors” in Kashmir by Indian forces.This humiliation could have been avoided if videos of ‘infuriated aggressive mobs egged on by Wahabi goons attacking police stations/posts etc, looting weapons and firing on the besieged policemen with the same weapons were circulated as suggested by me.

The Pak ISI is known to have integrated a group of Perception Management experts in their policy making command to plan and persecute initiatives on the psychological front on regular basis. We need to do likewise, if not already done and lay down protocol for initiatives and responses in this behalf.

This brings us to the fundamental issue of how to ensure zero civilian deaths during crowd control which must top the agenda of the Governor’s rule both for creating congenial environment for public out-reach and correcting adverse impression on allegations of human rights in the comity of nations successfully peddeled by Pakistan. Governor Vohra is cognisant of this need as well as the urgency. He has spoken to the chiefs of security forces as well as the GOC-in-Chief of Northern Command.

The strategic review by the Terrorist Junta in Rawalpindi sometime in 2008 concluded that terrorist operations had begun to yield diminishing returns. Moreover, there were no takers for the “struggle for independence” and “diplomatic and moral support”. After in-depth analysis and detailed discussion, it was decided to re-design operations shifting the emphasis to dedicated violent mob protests strategically deploying street fighters and terrorist gangs in coordination with their over ground supporters and collaborators.

While terrorist thrusts should be sleek and focused, the accompanying street action should be noisy, disperssed, violant and provocative. This would compel the security forces to use extreme force causing civilian causalities providing evidence of human rights violation to reinforce the “struggle for independence” character of the movement.

With time they have perfected the technique sucking in Immams of mosqes close to scenes of conflict and widened the network to embrace routes through which security forces could get re-enforcements. This change in tactics should have informed our meticulously planned counter measures. Nothing of the sort happened. In fact the response remained tardy, confused and casual despite warnings and exhortations. The motivated and charged violent mobs were therefore engaged in qasi-anti terrorist mode by leaderless men and women running helter skelter firing weapons aimlessly in violation of all rules and regulations and prescribed SOP with un acceptable consequences and avoidable civilian casualties not excluding civilian fatalties. This must change without any waste of time. Yes, for obvious reasons armed contingents have to be integral part of force deployed to ensure covering fire in case of terrorists intervention.

Realism demands that we recognise the fact that some element of “brutalisation” was bound to have infected the mindset of our boys after prolonged battling with terrorist gangs who recognised no rules or convention of war and wading through streams of blood. The conflict situation also spawned some measures of permissiveness during operations. Appropriate correctives were required to be put in place most urgently. Highest priority to be accorded to the change of the mindset of the officers and men. The insistence on compliance with the rules, standing orders and prescribed procedure for use of fire arms and ‘Tear Gas’ on unarmed though violent mobs must be absolute and deviants taken to task.

Obviously, well designed refresher training courses in use of tear smoke, a “squad weapon ” required to be used only under orders and prescribed condition was a pre-requisite. It should be made abundantly clear that the objectives of counter-terrorist were completely different. Anti-terrorist ops were aimed at disarming or eliminating the terrorists. The objective of crowd control ops was to prevent, arrest, disperse the unlawful assembly and prosecute the law breakers. Moreover, Gazeted Police Officers must be not only present at the scene of action but also be seen leading up-front .They should be in total control, and ensure that the chain of command right up to section commander level be operative. To cut the story short, there should be no excuse for deviation from the compliance of Rules, Regulations and Standing Orders. This is the only and sure recipe for avoiding civilian

fatalities and defeat the evil designs of the enemy.