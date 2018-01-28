How Sadia Shaikh took admission in paramedical college in Mehbooba Mufti’s hometown

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

J&K Police quizzing detained Pune girl’s Valley contacts, scanning her call detail record and Facebook/WhatsApp exchanges

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: An 18-year-old girl from Pune, Maharashtra, hogged headlines earlier this week for having gone underground to execute a suicide attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir around the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Picked up dramatically by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from close vicinity of the headquarters of Army’s South Kashmir divisional headquarters in Awantipora on January 25, Sadia Anwar Shaikh has revealed to her interrogators that with the help of her local contacts, she had secured admission for a paramedical training course in a private college situated in Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s hometown of Bijbehara.

Police are trying to verify her disclosures while seeking to learn if the girl, known for her deep infatuation for the dreaded terrorist organisation ISIS, had been successfully deradicalised by some maulvis engaged by Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra Police. Failure of the deradicalisation initiative, they believe, could be disastrous as Sadia is known to have committed to some ISIS recruiters way back in 2015-16 that she would serve the organisation’s medical services in Syria after passing her Class 12th examination.

A student at Saint Philips Schools in her Yerwada neighbourhood in Pune, Sadia had been tracked by ATS in her online conversations in closed chatrooms affiliated to ISIS. For more than two years, she was put under surveillance until the ATS called on her mother and revealed how her young daughter was undergoing behavioural changes along with whetting her passion for working and dying for the caliphate established by Abu Bakr Bagdadi in Iraq and Syria.

Police are also verifying reports which said that Sadia had got in touch with a Kashmiri youth involved in pelting stones and waving ISIS flags at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and ultimately “married” him in 2017.

“As of now, we have been able to detect that she was constantly in touch with more than 6 Kashmiri youths of severe separatist tendencies and history. We are calling and interrogating them all to find if the girl and her contacts had been planning a network of ISIS operatives in the Valley. We are sifting through their call detail records and exchanges made on social media particularly Facebook and WhatsApp”, Kashmir’s Additional DG Police, Munir Khan, told STATE TIMES.

Even as SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan insisted that he had no knowledge of Sadia Shaikh’s movement and presence in Bijbehara, ADG Munir Khan confirmed that Sadia had made certain critical disclosures which were being verified. “Yes, we have learned from her that her mother had brought her to Bijbehara and Sadia’s admission in a paramedical training course had been done in a private college at Pazalpora, on outskirts of Bijbehara town”, Khan asserted.

STATE TIMES learned during an investigation that both the private medical colleges at Pazalpora were still unrecognised with Government of Jammu and Kashmir though both had been executing admissions and running classes. One of the two paramedical colleges belonged to an Anantnag-based editor who also ran a small business in computers but ultimately sold off the institute to a resident of Harnag, Anantnag.

Knowledgeable sources said that Sadia had been put on the radar of a central intelligence agency, in addition to ATS Maharashtra. She used to be under surveillance wherever she used to visit. In addition to her detention by ATS Maharashtra once or twice, she was also detained for questioning by Police in Karnataka over a year back. Even in J&K, she had been accosted immediately after figuring on IB’s surveillance matrix and sent back. She travelled by train.

“We swung into action and activated all of our resources when we learned from one of our sister agencies that the teenage girl had possible plans of a suicide strike around Republic Day in Kashmir and that she was headed for the Valley. We immediately flashed an alert and traced her within 48 hours. As of now, there’s no FIR or a concrete criminal case against her. But if, during the course of our investigation, we come to learn of her inter-State criminal activity, including motivating youths for admission into ISIS, we can hand her over to some Central investigation agency”, ADG Munir Khan said.

Significantly, headquarters of Army’s counterinsurgency division, Victor Force, is situated in furlongs to the spot where Sadia Shaikh was spotted and taken into custody. From that very spot starts the operational area of pro-ISIS commander Zakir Musa who is operating as chief of Al-Qaeda-affiliate Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. However, as of now, it is not clear if Sadia Shaikh had any plans of striking around the Army formation or visiting Zakir Musa’s hideouts. She is believed to have travelled by train from Bijbehara to Awantipora and thereafter hired an auto. The auto driver has also been interrogated.

“At its face, it is a very serious matter concerning national security. She is in custody and questioning of our women Police. We can’t let her go without completing our investigation, though she is not formally arrested. We have called her mother here to help us complete our investigation”, ADG Khan said.

