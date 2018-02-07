How Police attempts to shift Naveed to Jammu failed

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police had shifted Mohammad Naveed Jhaat alias Chhotu, code named Abu Hanzalla, of Boriwal Sahiwal, Multan, Pakistan, to Sub Jail Kathua for being a high risk Pakistani terrorist and top notch commander of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba after his arrest on June 19, 2014, from a hideout in a hamlet bordering the Police districts of Kulgam and Shopian.



Naveed’s escape casts shadow over JKP Escape of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist Naveed Jhaat, a Pakistani national, from SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, after terrorists gunned down two policemen, has raised several questions that are bothering the public mind. Reportedly, Naveed had been shifted from Jammu Jail to Srinagar as per direction of a court on his plea. In the normal circumstances, such a plea could have been made by a terrorist belonging to Kashmir but in this case the applicant had been a Pakistani nation, involved in a heinous crime of terror and waging war against the nation. It hardly matters for a foreign national as to where he is lodged. He was a terrorist and could be sent anywhere across the country. The question arises who facilitated him to make a plea in the court? How a Srinagar Jail would have been suitable for him and not the prison in Jammu? Did the terrorist enjoy patronage of someone within the prison? Was his plea of being shifted to Srinagar a pre-planned conspiracy to ensure his escape? How could such a prized catch be sent to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar like a common prisoner? How did police show insensitivity of shifting Naveed to hospital rather than having his medical problem attended to in the prison itself? How did the two terrorists know the details about his arrival to SMHS Hospital? Is it an inside job that cost two precious lives of policemen?

These questions crave for answers. Is anybody listening?

Then LeT chief Abu Qasim’s deputy, Naveed was involved in a number of terrorist and subversive acts including attacks in which a number of civilians, Policemen and security forces personnel had either got killed or injured.

Even before the sustained interrogation, he had admitted to have killed two Special Police Officers outside the District Court in Pulwama during the Lok Sabha elections of 2014. He had also divulged how he had fired on a police party in Shopian when five policemen and civilians sustained injuries yet he made good his escape with two local associates.

After a long drawn legal battle between the Police and Naveed through his counsel Mir Shafqat Hussain, Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar of J&K High Court passed an order in habeas corpus petition No: 48/2016 on July 4, 2016.

“It is further provided that in order to facilitate production of the detenue before the trial court(s), he shall be lodged properly in a jail in Kashmir Division, which will be in consonance with the mandate contained in the Division Bench Judgment of this Court passed in case titled J&K High Court Bar Association versus State of J&K and others reported in 2010(1) JKJ 780 (HC)”

In September 2017, Police succeeded in shifting nine Pakistani terrorists from Kashmir jails to Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu for security reasons but again its attempts to shift Naveed from Srinagar Central Jail to District Jail Udhampur failed.

“In the meanwhile, it is directed that the applicant/under-trial shall not be shifted from his present custody to District Jail Udhampur till further orders from this court”, Principal District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Akram Chowdhary directed in Criminal Miscellaneous Application No: 111/2017 filed by the detainee Hafiz Naveed Baloch, while disposing an application seeking staying of an order of DG Prison

Finally on February 6, 2018, Naveed managed to escape from the judicial custody while killing two Policemen at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.