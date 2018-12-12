How long the people of J&K will live in turmoil?

Share Share 0 Share

People can come out of uncertainties only by cutting the web of power hungry politicians

By Daya Sagar

It was on 1-1-1948 that India approached United Nations Organisation with a complaint requesting UNO to stop Pakistan from aiding the raiders (consisting of nationals of Pakistan and tribesmen entering from the territory immediately adjoining Pakistan on the north-west for operations against Jammu and Kashmir, a State which, having acceded to the Dominion of India, the Government of India having declared it to be part of India, since Government of India considered the giving of this assistance by Pakistan to be an act of aggression against India) in ‘Kashmir’. The Government of India submitted that it was anxious to proceed according to the principles and aims of the UN Charter and was hence bringing the situation to the attention of the Security Council under Article 35 of the Charter.



The question (India’s complaint) was included in the agenda at the 226th meeting of UNSC on 6 January 1948 under the title “The Jammu and Kashmir question ” On15th January 1948 Government of Pakistan emphatically denied that they were giving aid and assistance to the so-called invaders, or had committed any act of aggression against India ; and contested that “The Azad (Free)”Kashmir Government was struggling for liberty, and was possibly being helped by a certain number of independent tribesmen and persons from Pakistan as volunteers…UN Security Council passed a resolution on 17-1-1948 in its 229th meeting requesting the two parties (India and Pakistan ) not to take any steps which might aggravate the situation { “Calls upon both the Government of India and the Government ,of Pakistan to take immediately all measures within their power (including public appeals to their people) to improve the situation, and to refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation;” } .

With no result coming the Security Council appointed a three member UN Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) on 20-01-1948 to settle differences / ‘Kashmir issue’. In the 1st January 1948 complaint to UNSC GOI had so surprisingly also made a mention of the ‘process’ in which the 26th Oct 1947 instrument of accession had been accepted on 27th Oct 1947 and some part of the complaint has been apparently used by all those who desired to question the trueness of accession to their convenience where as government of India has not been able reach the masses in J&K ( particularly in Kashmir Valley ) and the people outside J&K so as to nullify the anti India campaigns that successfully, thereby, keeping the people of J&K caught in confusions / myths to the advantage of the anti India forces. It is worthwhile mentioning here that in his letter sent along with instrument of accession addressed to Governor General Mountbatten Maharaja Hari Singh had on 26th Oct 1947 commenting on the prevailing conditions in state & her people written that, “The mass infiltration of tribesmen drawn from distant areas of the North-West Frontier coming regularly in motor trucks using Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Road and fully armed with up-to-date weapons cannot possibly be done without the knowledge of the Provisional Government of the North-West Frontier Province and the Government of Pakistan. In spite of repeated requests made by my Government no attempt has been made to check these raiders or stop them from coming into my State. The Pakistan Radio even put out a story that a Provisional Government had been set up in Kashmir. The people of my State both the Muslims and non-Muslims generally have taken no part at all,” where as the then government of India had in the letter written to Maharaja and in the complaint made to UNO on 1st January 1948 appeared making some otherwise references to the behavior of the people of the state towards maharaja’s government.

Maharaja announced on 5-03-1948 that a popular government will be installed in the State. Maharaja issued a proclamation on 5-03-1948 for also convening of National Assembly for setting in motion the process of transferring the power to representatives of the people with the Maharaja still remaining the local Constitutional head for governance with in the Indian State of J&K and appointed an Interim local Government with Sheikh Abdullah as the Prime Minister. For Hari Singh, the erstwhile Maharaja of the acceded Princely State of J&K, the conditions were bad militarily on the borders with Pakistan as well as politically with in the State since in a way Sheikh Abdullah had also not still set aside (emotionally) his ‘Quit Kashmir; campaign against ‘Maharaja’ Hari Singh.

Sheikh Abdullah along with three others was nominated by the Maharaja of the erstwhile Indian Princely State of J&K to take part in the Constituent assembly of India .

UN Security Council asked India and Pakistan on 21-04-1948 to withdraw troops from J&K. It was on 13-08-1948 that UN Commission for India & Pakistan presented a proposal for cease fire in Kashmir to India and Pakistan. It was exactly after one year of going to UNO on 1-1-1949 that India declared unilateral ceasefire with the intruders from across the borders of J&K. India & Pakistan accepted ceasefire formally on 5-01-1949. UNCIP presented a final truce proposal 27-1-1949 .Military representatives of India and Pakistan agreed in Karachi for a workable ceasefire. People were still living in emotional, administrative and ideological turmoil.

It was 1st May 1949 that Sardar Patel suggested Hari Singh for a temporary exit from the State in a meeting at Delhi. It was suggested that Yuvraj Karan Singh be appointed as Regent by Maharaja in his absence. Maharaja accepted the same and communicated his consent while he was staying in Imperial Hotel New Delhi. He placed some security and economy related conditions before Patel on 6-05-1949. Sardar Patel, Home Minister of India, assured Maharaja on 23-05-1949 of the security of Yuvraj Karan Singh as Regent and representative of Maharaja in Kashmir. Karan Singh came to Srinagar on 20 June 1949 for the first time as Regent with the ” temporary” exit of Hari Singh from J&K that otherwise became his permanent exit after delegating royal powers of His Highness to Yuvraj Karan Singh , adding to the uncertainties about the future setup in the state keeping in view the style of the contents of the instrument of accession, the letter of the governor general and the contents of the Indian complaint made in UN.

To be continued

(Daya Sagar is a Sr. Journalist and a social activist, can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)