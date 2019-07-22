Housewife kidnapped

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A housewife has been kidnapped in Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. As per the details, a man from Nanak Nagar lodged a complaint with police that Somver Chauhan, resident of Haryana along with his three friends kidnapped his wife. Police has registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.
