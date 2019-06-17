Housewife dies after consuming poison

STATE TIMES NEWS VIJAYPUR: A housewife was died after consuming poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at home in village Gagore area of Vijaypur on Monday. According to a report, Sonu (32), wife of Raj Kumar resident of village Gagore Vijaypur, consumed poisonous substance in her house under mysterious circumstances. She was immediately rushed to Emergency Hospital Vijaypur for treatment from where doctors after washing her stomach referred her to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment but she died during the treatment. The body of the deceased was kept in the mortuary room of GMC hospital Jammu for autopsy and later handover to her legal heirs. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started further investigation.
