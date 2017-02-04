House gutted in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A residential house was damaged in a fire incident here last evening.
Fire broke out in a residential house belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Wani son of Mohammad Sultan Wani, resident of Dobhigath Hazratbal Srinagar, resulting in partial damage to the house.
Fire was brought under control by fire tenders with the assistance of police and locals.
