House gutted in Hajin; Bandipora Admn provides financial assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: The district administration Bandipora on Friday provided an immediate cash relief of Rs 1.25 lakh to a family whose house was affected in a fire incident in Hajin earlier during the day.

Fire broke out in the single storey residential house of Ghulam Mohammad Dar son of Lassi Dar at Malikpora Hajin. With the help of Fire tenders, Police and local volunteers the fire was put under control. However, the house was fully damaged.

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary directed the concerned Tehsildar to visit the spot to meet the affected family. On the directions of DC Bandipora, Tehsildar Hajin provided an immediate assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh to the affected family. Choudhary said he sent a team of officials lead by Tehsildar Hajin to meet the victims and provide the immediate assistance.

He assured that the district administration will take every possible measure to help the victim family so that they don’t suffer in coming winters.