House burgled

JAMMU: Thieves decamped with cash and jewellery from a house in Janipur area when the inmates have gone out of station. According to police, Mool Singh, resident of Shant Nagar called up the police and complained about the theft. He said he had gone along with family members to Kishtwar when neighbours informed him about the incident. Police on receiving the information reached the spot and began investigations. A case has been registered in this regard.