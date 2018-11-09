House burgled

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Thieves decamped with cash and jewellery from a house in Janipur area when the inmates have gone out of station. According to police, Mool Singh, resident of Shant Nagar called up the police and complained about the theft. He said he had gone along with family members to Kishtwar when neighbours informed him about the incident. Police on receiving the information reached the spot and began investigations. A case has been registered in this regard.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ezra Miller reveals #MeToo story, was harassed as minor
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Pahuna’ to hit the screens on December 7
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper