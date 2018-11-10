House burgled in Trikuta Nagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Thieves decamped with cash and jewellery from a house in Trikuta Nagar area when the inmates have gone out of station. According to police, Anwar Ali, resident of Trikuta Nagar complained to the police about the theft. He said he had gone out of station and when he returned he found the locks of the house have been broken and thieves have decamped with goods. Police has registered a case in this regard.