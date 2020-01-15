House burgled in Bathindi

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Thieves on Tuesday burgled a house in Bathindi and decamped with cash and other items. As per the details, a man from Bathindi lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted his house when he was out and decamped with cash and other items. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
