House burgled at Miran Sahib

JAMMU: Thieves on Saturday targeted a house at Miran Sahib and decamped with cash and jewellery. As per the details, Meena Devi, wife of Raj Kumar, resident of Miran Sahib lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted her house during intervening night of July 12/13, when she went to stay at her neighbourer’s house. She further disclosed that thieves decamped with jewellery and Rs 25,000 cash from her house. Police has registered a case and started investigation.