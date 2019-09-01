House burgled at Chatha

State Times News JAMMU: Thieves on Saturday targeted a house at Chatha and decamped with cash and jewellery. As per the details, Surjit Singh, resident of Chatha lodged a complaint with Satwari Police that thieves targeted his house and decamped with Rs 1 lakh and silver and gold ornaments. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
