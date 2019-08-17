House burgled

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Thieves on Friday targeted a house at Rajpura Mangotrian and decamped with cash and jewellery. As per the details, Sanjiv Sharma, resident of Rajpura Mangotrain lodged a complaint with police that thieves targeted his house and decamped with Rs 15,000 and jewellery. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper