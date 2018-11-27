House burgled

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Unidentified burglars on Tuesday struck in a house and decamped with jwellery amounting to lakhs of rupees from there.

As per the details, Ajay Kumar, resident of Badhrod lodged complaint with Domana Police Station stating therein that he was out of station with his family and on return back he found locks of the house broken. Further he noticed the locks of the Almirah broken and jwellery amounting to lakhs of rupees missing. On his complaint, police has registered a case and started investigation.