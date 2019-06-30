Hoteliers asked to provide hygienic food to Amarnath Yatris

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An awareness programme at bus stand, Jammu was organised by Dr Parvesh Kumar Asst. Commissioner, Food Safety Wing of Food and Drug Administration of Municipal Limits Jammu on the occasion of Amarnath Yatra for food business operators in and around bus stand wherein Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Tahir Firdose Dutt was Chief Guest.

Food business operators from Dhaba, hotels, food vending establishment and many other participated in the programme. They projected their problems and requested him to solve the same at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tahir briefed about the importance of hygiene and cleanliness He appealed to all food business operators to sell hygiene and fresh food to Amarnath Yatris at very reasonable prices to make the Yatra successful in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Parvesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Food safety Jammu informed them to keep good quality food and maintain hygienic practices including personal hygiene and sanitation of food chain right from farm to plate and keep the infrastructure and surrounding neat and clean. He also advised to use head caps and masks, apron and also install dustbins for waste materials.

Food Safety Officers, Daleep Singh, Ajay Khajuria, Hans Raj Andotra and Pervaiz Ahmed were also present on the occasion.