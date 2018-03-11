Hoteliers asked to conduct proper verification of guests

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: SDPO City North Jammu Varun Jandial on Saturday held a meeting with Hotels and Lodges Association wherein besides Association Members including Pawan Gupta, Inderjeer Khajuria, Preetam Gupta, owners of hotels falling under Sub-Division City North also participated.

SDPO City apprised the participants about the prevailing situation and enjoined upon them to ensure that no anti-national or anti-social person stays in their hotel and if any such person checks-in, the concerned police station /police post should be immediately informed. Further copy of ID cards of all the persons staying in hotel should be taken and the name should be deposited to concerned police station /police post within 12 hrs. Moreover any suspicious activity should be immediately reported especially in view of upcoming Navratras and they should also ensure that no anti-social activity is carried out in their premises, he cautioned.

The officer also requested the hotel owners to ensure proper parking of vehicles belonging to guests residing in their respective hotels so that no traffic jams take place and no unidentified vehicle is parked in and around their premises. They were also requested to employ guards for their premise security besides installation of CCTV cameras outside the hotel as well as at the reception.

The meeting was attended by SHO City Vishal Sharma, In-Charge Police Post Residence Sunil Singh, In-Charge Police Post Hari Market Ranjeet Singh Rao and In-Charge Police Post SMGS Hospital Vishal.