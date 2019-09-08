Hoteliers ask Govt to start ‘City Gandola’ before festive season

Cable Car project misses another deadline

Malu Sharma

Jammu: As the authorities have failed to meet another deadline to start Bahu Fort-Mahamaya-Peerkho Cable Car Project, Jammuites termed it a failed project.

This project was the second cable car project in the State which was planned after a gap of 30 years. Planned in 1995, Bahu Fort Cable Car Project was to be made operational initially from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi Complex but later when Mubarak Mandi and Bahu Fort were declared protected monuments, the project was modified and relocated. It was decided by the concerned that the project will be made operational by the end of July, 2019 but it again missed the deadline and is still awaiting inauguration.

Members of All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association (AJHLA) while talking to STATE TIMES said, “It seems the concerned are deliberately delaying the opening of the first-ever cable car project in Jammu.”

Pawan Gupta, President AJHLA said, “The authorities need to save tourism in Jammu. The stakeholders are facing economic losses due to lack of publicity and promotional activities to highlight potential spots in the region. The tourism sector is facing a downfall and the economy of Jammu is under huge pressure. Many families are dependent on this sector and all are facing the threat of losing employment if no steps are taken to save the dying bussiness. There is huge potential in Jammu but it is ignored. The only drawback is that the projects are not taken seriously and it’s just wastage of money.”

Pawan Gupta appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik to take necessary action in this regard so that the cable car can be made operational as it can boost tourism and create employment opportunities in Jammu. Inderjeet Khajuria, Chairman AJHLA said, “The project has been completed and a trial run was done many times but still there is no clarity from the government when the Cable Car Project will be made operational.

In view of the upcoming tourist season and Navratari Festival, the concerned should take serious steps to make it functional so that the tourists coming here can have avenues to enjoy their stay in the City.”