Hotelier shot dead at Kishtwar; SIT constituted

KISHTWAR: In a shocking incident, a Hotelier was shot dead by unknown armed persons at Gudali Chowk area near Haider Sheikh Gate behind Islamia Faridiya School Kishtwar on Friday evening.

According to reports, unknown gunmen fired upon Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar (46), son of Ghulam Rasool Dar, resident of Semna, Kishtwar, at around 8:10 PM. “The gunmen shot him on his head, leaving him in the pool of blood and fled from the spot,” police said. Passersby immediately shifted him to District Hospital Kishtwar where doctors declared him as brought dead.

According to locals, the deceased was owner of Hotel Dar situated near Bus Stand Kishtwar.

Kishtwar police has constituted a SIT to investigate the murder of Ishtiaq Ahmed Dar.

“The SIT will be headed by SP Parbeet Singh while Dy SP Operations Kishtwar, Sr. PO Mansoor Sheikh, Inspector Sameer Jillani, SHO Kishtwar and Inspector Haji Mohd Bashir SHO Chatroo have been nominated as its members,” Police said.

SSP Kishtwar Abrar Chowdhary has also called special forensic team from FSL Jammu to assist in the investigations.

Meanwhile, people gathered at Bus Stand Kishtwar and hold protest demanding arrest of culprits.